Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), has launched a limited tender for preparation of a preliminary study aimed at identifying promising downstream industrial investment opportunities for Kuwait’s private sector, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Rai.

According to the company, the study will evaluate new -added manufacturing opportunities linked to PIC’s existing petrochemical products, with a particular focus on polypropylene (PP), that meet local market needs while contributing to economic diversification strategy.

The tender is being conducted through an electronic bidding process, with submissions due by 30 June 2026.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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