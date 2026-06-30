Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said one of its key units has been awarded the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by Singapore-based Meranti Green Steel (MGS) for a major green iron project in Oman with a 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the development of one of the region’s largest green steel projects as the company advances toward a Final Investment Decision (FID).

Meranti Green Steel signed up L&T as its project delivery partner for the FEED stage of the plant following a competitive process with world-class firms, said the Singaporean company in a statement.

As per the deal, L&T’s Minerals & Metals business will be responsible for developing the detailed engineering design, plant configuration, process integration, project execution strategy, cost estimates, and implementation schedule for the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) facility.

The FEED phase is expected to optimise project economics, reduce execution risks, and establish the technical framework for construction of the green HBI plant, it stated.

As part of the project’s ongoing development, the Singaporean group has also appointed Italian company Bedeschi as the supplier for the material handling systems of the DRI/HBI complex.

Under the contract, it will provide specialised bulk material handling solutions designed to support efficient movement, storage, and processing of raw materials and finished products throughout the facility.

In addition, Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management, has been roped in as the project’s insurance advisor and broker, providing risk management, insurance placement, and advisory services to support the development and implementation of the green steel project.

Located in Duqm, the project is expected to play a key role in Oman’s industrial diversification strategy and the country’s emergence as a regional hub for green hydrogen, green steel, and sustainable industrial development.

On completion, the planned facility will be catering to both regional and international steel markets seeking sustainable raw materials to decarbonise steel production.

It will leverage renewable energy and green hydrogen feedstock to significantly reduce carbon emissions compared with conventional ironmaking processes.

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