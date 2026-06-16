Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is offering investors in Al Suwaiq Industrial City up to five years of rental incentives, including a two-year exemption from land rent followed by a 50 per cent discount for the next three years, as it seeks to attract businesses to one of the Sultanate's newest industrial hubs.

The incentives, aimed at reducing start-up and operational costs during the critical early years of projects, were highlighted during a meeting organised by Madayn with investors and business owners to showcase investment opportunities in the industrial city.

Eng Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Farsi said the package is complemented by flexible land allocation policies and a range of industrial, logistics and service-sector investment opportunities designed to support business growth.

Located along the Al Batinah Expressway, Al Suwaiq Industrial City is being positioned as a strategic destination for industrial and logistics investments, offering direct connectivity to governorates across Oman as well as regional ports, airports and markets. The location is expected to enhance supply chain efficiency and support export-oriented industries.

The industrial city spans more than 12.2 million square metres across four development phases and includes 1,430 investment plots, comprising 1,172 industrial plots and 258 logistics plots. Madayn said the development is designed to provide an integrated business environment that caters to a wide range of investor requirements and future expansion plans.

Hamood bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, said investments committed to the project have already exceeded RO2.1 million, reflecting growing investor interest in the development.

The city is targeting key sectors including petrochemicals, building materials, recycling and environmental industries, logistics, food processing and modern agriculture, supporting Oman's efforts to strengthen in-country value and expand domestic industrial output.

Madayn also updated investors on the project's development status, saying detailed designs for infrastructure and utility networks have been completed and the tender for infrastructure implementation has been issued. Construction of roads and supporting services is expected to begin this year.

According to Madayn, the long-term vision for Al Suwaiq Industrial City includes expanding industrial activities, enhancing infrastructure and attracting high-quality local and foreign investments to drive economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The project forms part of broader efforts to support economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040 and strengthen the Sultanate's competitiveness as an investment destination.

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