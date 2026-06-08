MUSCAT - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), represented by the Directorate General of Industry, launched the first phase of the “Kafa’a” National Manufacturing Programme on Sunday, June 7, as part of Oman Industry Day 2026. This initiative aims to advance the industrial sector, preparing it for smart manufacturing and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while advancing operational and production efficiency and enhancing the competitiveness of Omani industry in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the national industrial strategy. The launch ceremony was attended by Eng Ghalib bin Saeed al Maamari, Under-Secretary for Commerce and Industry, alongside officials from both government and private sectors.

The programme is the product of a strategic partnership between the MoCIIP, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). Its goal is to empower national factories to adopt global best practices in operational efficiency and ongoing improvement.

During the launch, participating industrial establishments signed project documents, marking the involvement of nine factories: Voltamp Energy, Oman Fiber Optic Company, Oman Cables Industry, Oman Cement Company, Al Waqia Shoes , Modern Dairy Factory “Al Khamayil,” Reem Batteries and Alternative Energy, Muna Noor Trading and Manufacturing, and Intaj Suhar for Advanced Manufacturing.

Each factory is required to implement a practical project based on the “Lean Six Sigma” methodology, a prerequisite for attending the qualifying workshop and earning the Green Belt certification. The programme focuses on reducing waste, lowering operational costs, and improving product quality by minimising delays and errors in production lines. It also aims to develop national competencies, empower them with continuous improvement skills, and enhance local value by optimizing supply chains and localising manufacturing operations.

A presentation introduced the programme’s objectives, targeting eligible factories in promising industrial sectors. Projects under the programme are expected to generate annual savings exceeding RO 350,000 for participating factories, through specialized improvement initiatives supervised by certified experts.

In his speech, Eng Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director General of Industry, emphasised that “Kafa’a” is a cornerstone in the journey toward smart manufacturing, aligning with Oman Vision 2040. He explained that the programme leverages the global “Lean Six Sigma” methodology to enhance industrial processes by reducing waste in time and resources, improving workflow, and eliminating non-value-added activities. The programme extends beyond operational development, nurturing a culture of continuous improvement and industrial innovation, and equipping national talent to meet future demands.

Khalid bin Salah al Salhi Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs and official spokesperson for “Madayn,” affirmed that the programme supports the institution’s efforts to empower Oman’s industrial sector to adopt global best practices in operational efficiency and continuous improvement, enhancing the competitiveness and expansion capabilities of national factories.

Madayn continues to develop an attractive and sustainable industrial environment, not only by providing infrastructure but also by launching quality initiatives and building strategic partnerships that improve industrial performance, reduce waste, and boost productivity using globally recognized ‘Lean’ and “Lean Six Sigma” methodologies.

Ahmed bin Abdullah al Salami, PDO Head of Change and Continuous Improvement, noted that the company’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting national initiatives that fulfill Oman Vision 2040 by building national capabilities and transferring global expertise in lean management to Omani factories.

Fatima bint Issa al Ajimi, Programme Manager for Kafa’a at the Ministry, described the programme as a step toward developing Oman’s manufacturing environment, focusing on reducing waste, improving process, and maximising resource utilisation.

The first phase will see improvement in targeted factories under expert supervision, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and preparing factories to adopt modern technologies. The partnership between implementing entities and participating factories exemplifies integrated cooperation, raising the efficiency of national factories, supporting sustainable lean manufacturing transformation, and contributing to a technological roadmap that enhances automation, smart manufacturing, and the competitiveness of Oman’s industrial sector.

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