ABU DHABI - EMSTEEL Group, one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to the UAE’s industrial sector through a long-term strategy focused on advanced manufacturing, technological excellence, and sustainable growth.

The Group has established a fully integrated industrial ecosystem comprising 14 manufacturing facilities that utilise advanced technologies for steel and building materials production, including direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technologies.

By developing high-value products and solutions, the Group supports the country’s ambition to build a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy while enabling the delivery of critical infrastructure and development projects.

EMSTEEL has an annual production capacity of approximately 3.5 million tonnes of steel products, alongside 4.6 million tonnes of cement and clinker, and 85 million blocks. Its products are exported to more than 70 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, reflecting the growing international reach of UAE industry. The Group also accounts for approximately 45% of the UAE steel market and 12% of the cement market, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in supporting major development and infrastructure projects.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said: “The industrial sector is entering a new phase where technological advancement and product development are becoming increasingly important drivers of growth. The ability to deliver high-performance solutions that address evolving market requirements will play a critical role in strengthening industrial capabilities and supporting long-term economic development.”

“At EMSTEEL, we remain focused on developing products that create tangible value for our customers and support the evolving needs of the construction and infrastructure sectors. As projects become more ambitious and technically complex, there is a growing demand for materials that offer enhanced performance, greater efficiency, and improved sustainability outcomes.”

Al Remeithi added that the Group is currently implementing the AED 625 million Asset Enhancement Programme to strengthen production capabilities, expand its portfolio of advanced steel products, and improve operational efficiency. The programme aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy and the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, while supporting the Group’s long-term growth ambitions.

He noted that the launch of the ES600 is a significant milestone for both EMSTEEL and the wider UAE industrial sector, demonstrating the UAE industry’s ability to develop advanced solutions that meet the requirements of modern infrastructure and construction projects.

“Developed in accordance with the highest local and international standards, the ES600 provides developers, consultants, and contractors with greater flexibility in design and execution. Its enhanced mechanical properties support more efficient project delivery, improving resource utilisation and long-term project performance.

“The significance of the ES600 extends beyond its technical capabilities; it reflects the continued evolution of UAE industry towards higher-value manufacturing and specialised products that can support increasingly sophisticated projects both locally and internationally. As an industry, our focus must remain on creating solutions that deliver measurable benefits and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

As part of its broader industrial transformation strategy, EMSTEEL continues to invest in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. These technologies support greater operational efficiency, optimise production processes, and enhance decision-making across the Group’s operations.

Alongside these efforts, EMSTEEL continues to advance its sustainability agenda. Since 2019, the Group has reduced carbon emissions by 34% in its steel business and 9% in its cement business. In 2025, it increased its reliance on clean electricity sources to 88.7% across steel operations and 28.6% across cement operations, supporting its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Al Remeithi concluded: “We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s industrial development through continuous investment in advanced manufacturing, research and product development. Every enhancement to our capabilities and every new solution we bring to market represents an investment in national expertise, industrial resilience, and long-term economic value. Through these efforts, we are helping strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing while supporting a more sustainable and prosperous future.”