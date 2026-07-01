Singapore’s Meranti Green Steel has appointed India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the project delivery partner for the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) stage of its green iron project planned in Oman.

The services will be rendered by the minerals & metals unit of L&T, Meranti Green Steel said in a statement.

“FEED is where the plant takes shape in detail, process, layout, cost and schedule engineered and de-risked before we build,” it said, adding the appointment is a step in completing the final investment decision.

The FID timeline was not disclosed.

The 2.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) direct-reduced iron (DRI)/hot-briquetted iron (HBI) facility will come up in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD).

Under the offtake agreements, 1.0 Mtpa of HBI will be supplied to Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading, while 0.25 Mtpa has been allocated to Austria’s INTERFER Edelstahl and INTERFER.

The remaining volumes will be allocated to Swiss-based Glencore and Meranti’s upcoming steel plant in Rayong, Thailand, to support the ramp-up of green hot-rolled coil (HRC) production.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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