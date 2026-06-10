JNK India, a manufacturer of industrial heating equipment, has secured a large export order from UAE-based CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions for the TA'ZIZ Salt Project in Abu Dhabi.

The order includes the design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, and supply of an incinerator package on a free carrier (FCA) basis, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The work scope also includes assistance on a per diem basis for erection, commissioning, and witnessing performance tests.

The project is scheduled for delivery in December 2027 and will reinforce the company's execution capabilities in the waste gas handling segment.

JNK India did not reveal the exact contract value, but stated that “Large” orders fall within the 1 billion to 3 billion Indian rupees ($10.5 to $31.48 million) range.

The Salt Project, located in Taziz Industrial Chemicals Zone at Ruwais Industrial City, spans the complete chemical value chain, and will produce 1.9 million tonnes a year of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and Chlor-Alkali.

Last month, TA’ZIZ agreed a 20‑year salt supply agreement with Abu Dhabi‑based Sama Salt to support production at the PVC complex.

China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven (CC7) was awarded the $1.99 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project in November 2025.

Thyssenkrupp nucera was appointed the technology licensor and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services provider for chlor-alkali plant while Technip Energies provided FEED for the PVC plant.

TA’ZIZ was established in 2020 as a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi's investment and holding company ADQ. The JV supports the production of chemicals and transition fuels.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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