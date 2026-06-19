Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Borouge operates one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes in Al Ruwais Industrial City. The company was founded in 1998 as a venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria-based Borealis GmbH and listed on the Abu Dhabi Exchange in 2022.



The recent creation of Borouge Group International, combining the assets and technologies of ADNOC and Borealis’ parent company OMV, has formed the world's fourth-largest polyolefins producer by nameplate capacity.

The transaction, completed in March 2026, significantly expands Borouge's geographic reach, product portfolio and scale, reducing reliance on any single market while improving resilience through diversification. Management expects the expanded platform to benefit from operational synergies, technology sharing and stronger access to growth markets.

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Even before the transformative change, the Abu Dhabi-based polyolefins producer delivered a record financial performance in 2025, posting a net profit of around U.S.$1.1 billion on revenues of U.S.$5.85 billion, supported by the highest annual sales volumes in its history and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 37%. Production exceeded nameplate capacity, while sales reached 5.4 million tonnes, demonstrating the company's ability to generate earnings even amid a challenging global petrochemicals cycle.



The momentum has continued into 2026. In the first quarter, Borouge reported revenues of U.S.$1.2 billion and a net profit of U.S.$156 million despite disruptions to logistics routes and operational challenges. Production remained resilient at 98% of nameplate capacity, underscoring the strength of its operating model and business continuity planning.



Strategic growth drivers

The Borouge 4 project is another significant growth engine. The facility is expected to add 1.4 million tonnes of annual production capacity, materially increasing earnings potential and strengthening Borouge's position in high-growth polyolefin markets. Commissioning activities have already begun for the first facility within the complex, while the broader project is expected to become a core earnings contributor over time.



Importantly, Borouge recently secured operational control and marketing rights for Borouge 4 under an agreement with ADNOC and OMV. Management estimates the arrangement could generate approximately U.S.$400 million in cumulative net profit over the next three years, representing roughly 10% annual earnings accretion once the project reaches full ramp-up.



Beyond new capacity, Borouge continues to expand margins through technology and innovation. Its AI, Digitalisation & Technology programme generated U.S.$717 million in value during 2025, significantly exceeding internal targets. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the programme contributed a further U.S.$143 million in value creation through efficiency improvements, digitisation initiatives and advanced manufacturing applications.



The company is also shifting its product mix toward higher-margin specialised and premium products. Infrastructure solutions accounted for 38% of sales volumes in 2025, while Borouge continued launching differentiated products across healthcare, automotive and circular economy applications. These higher-value segments support pricing premiums above industry benchmarks and reduce exposure to commoditised pricing pressures.



Finally, improving industry fundamentals could provide an additional tailwind. Global polyolefin prices rose sharply in March 2026 amid supply shortages, with stronger pricing extending into April. If demand remains firm while new global capacity additions moderate, Borouge's large-scale production base could benefit from higher realised prices.



Investment outlook

On the income side, shareholders approved dividend payments totalling U.S.$1.32 billion for fiscal year 2025, equivalent to around 16.2 fils per share.



The growth outlook is also attractive. Capacity expansion through Borouge 4, the scale advantages of Borouge International, continued AI-driven efficiency gains and a growing portfolio of premium products all point toward rising earnings power over the medium term.



Risks remain. Polyolefins markets are cyclical and sensitive to global industrial activity, while regional geopolitical disruptions can affect logistics and operations, as demonstrated during the first quarter. The transition to a fully operational Borouge Group International and successful execution of Borouge 4 will also be critical determinants of future performance.



Borouge enters this next phase from a position of strength. Record production, industry-leading margins, and visible capacity growth demonstrate strong fundamentals.

To find out more, visit the company’s page on adx.ae.

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