Arab Finance: Maridive & Oil Services Company secured a contract in the UAE, with an annual value of $8.95 million, according to a bourse disclosure issued on December 14th.

Per the contract, the company will provide exploration, maintenance, and production support services in the petroleum sector for three years.

Implementing the contract is scheduled to commence during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

The partnership reflects the EGX-listed firm’s strong track record in serving diverse clients and meeting their varied requirements in executing major projects within the marine and petroleum services sector.

Earlier this month, Maridive Offshore Projects, a subsidiary of Maridive & Oil Services, signed a long-term contract in Qatar to provide maintenance and production support services in the petroleum sector.