Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), said the Authority remains committed to sustained consultation and continuous dialogue in connection with the second package of tax facilitation measures.

Her remarks came during her participation in the conference on the second package of tax facilitations, organised by the Egyptian Tax Association and attended by a broad range of stakeholders.

Abdel Aal explained that the second package includes a dedicated provision addressing company liquidation, describing the issue as a long-standing challenge. In response, the Minister of Finance directed that the file be centrally monitored through the formation of a high-level committee, alongside the introduction of a structured follow-up system. Implementation of this mechanism is scheduled to begin in 2026.

She added that the package also introduces a platform for consultation and societal dialogue, through which all relevant instructions and decisions will be published. The platform will allow the business community and investors to submit proposals on an ongoing basis, with the aim of supporting informed decision-making. According to Abdel Aal, the platform will be managed by a specialised working team.

The second package further includes the development of a mobile application dedicated to real estate transactions, enabling taxpayers to notify and settle due taxes easily and without procedural complexity.

Abdel Aal also noted that the measures provide for extending the tax suspension period on machinery and equipment used in industrial activities to four years. In addition, services rendered on goods in transit will not be subject to value-added tax, provided transport takes place under the supervision of the Customs Authority.

She added that entities engaged in real estate development activities may join and benefit from the incentives offered under Law No. 6 of 2025, which establishes a simplified tax regime.

Abdel Aal commended the organisation of the conference, highlighting its role in strengthening societal dialogue, discussing tax policies, and supporting the development of the tax system. She stressed that the success achieved through the first package of tax facilitations places a significant responsibility on the Authority to sustain momentum through the second package and future reform phases.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

