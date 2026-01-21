Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced the launch of a new consultation platform designed to engage the business community in tax policymaking.

The platform will enable the ETA to receive views and proposals from companies and economic sectors before issuing tax decisions that may affect their activities, reinforcing the principle of effective participation and dialogue in tax decision-making.

Abdel Aal highlighted Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk’s strong commitment to expanding channels of societal dialogue as a key pillar in developing the tax system and fostering a supportive, investment-friendly business environment.

She made her remarks during a conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce as part of the societal dialogue on the second package of tax facilities. The event underscored the importance of ongoing communication and collaboration with the business community as a strategic partner in shaping tax policies and procedures.

In her address, Abdel Aal reviewed the key features of the first package of tax facilities launched under the slogan “A Full Stop and a New Line.” She explained that the initiative represented a fundamental shift in the authority’s approach to dealing with taxpayers, laying the groundwork for a new phase focused on facilitation, simplified procedures, and building trust between the Tax Authority and the business community.

She noted that the second package of tax facilities builds on this reform trajectory and is anchored in a strategic objective to establish a genuine and sustainable partnership with the business community based on trust and transparency. The package also aims to integrate the informal economy into the formal system, while supporting compliant taxpayers through incentive-based measures that encourage continued tax compliance.

Abdel Aal explained that the second package includes a number of qualitative initiatives aimed at improving tax service quality and enhancing procedural efficiency. These initiatives include the launch of the Tax Excellence Card, which grants compliant taxpayers access to fast-track services and priority support, such as advance rulings units, investor assistance services, and accelerated VAT refund procedures.

She added that the package also includes the development of the central clearing system, which enables electronic offsetting between taxpayers’ credit and debit balances. This system reduces processing times, simplifies settlement procedures, and addresses several administrative challenges related to outstanding tax obligations.

The ETA head also highlighted the issuance of a comprehensive guidance manual for export services, designed to help companies better understand export-related tax procedures and benefit from available facilities in a clear and simplified manner. This is complemented by the launch of a dedicated mobile application for real estate disposal tax, allowing for easy calculation and payment.

Abdel Aal further noted that the second package addresses capital gains tax on securities trading by shifting from a capital gains tax system to a stamp duty, in response to investor demands and in a way that enhances the attractiveness of the Egyptian capital market.

She also revealed that specialised tax centres have been established in several areas, including New Cairo, New Alamein, and Sheikh Zayed, to provide integrated, high-quality tax services through fast-track procedures and highly trained teams, serving all categories of taxpayers.

Abdel Aal concluded by affirming that the Egyptian Tax Authority is moving forward in line with the Finance Minister’s vision to develop a modern tax system that offers a stable and investment-friendly environment, built on facilitation, partnership, and trust, supporting the national economy and the state’s sustainable development goals.

