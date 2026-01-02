Tunis - The Prime Ministry announced during a small Cabinet meeting dedicated to reviewing the draft new investment law Wednesday, the launch of an email address to ensure proper handling of investors’ files. The email is: investissement@pm.gov

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, this dedicated email will allow the government to be informed of any delays or obstacles posed by a public body that may affect an investor, whether at the central, regional, or local level, including failure to respond to a request or permit within the specified deadlines, or any other violations.

The goal of establishing this email is to ensure that investor files are processed quickly and efficiently.

The Prime Ministry called on users to send emails to the address above, including the investor’s phone number, the request, and all documents previously submitted to the relevant public body.

Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri emphasised that all officials, across ministries, public institutions, and public bodies, whether at the central, regional, or local levels, must respond promptly and positively to all investors, guide them, assist them in overcoming any obstacles, address problems immediately, and propose appropriate solutions in the interest of the country.

She explained that investment is a key pillar for achieving economic growth, boosting employment, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Since independence, Tunisia has paid special attention to regulating investment through a series of legal texts that have evolved with economic and social transformations and gradual integration into the global economy.

She noted that the current investment system, despite major reforms introduced under Law No. 71 of 2016, still needs further enhancement to fully achieve the goals of the national investment policy.

