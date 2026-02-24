The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) is moving forward with procedures to establish a high-concentration phosphate production project with investments of $40 million in the Qift Public Free Zone in Qena, as per a statement.

The project aligns with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade’s push to create a more attractive and stimulating environment for local and foreign investment.

As part of these efforts, GAFI CEO Mohamed El-Gawsaky met with Sherif Zeid, Chairman of Movingfert, to review progress on the Phoscor industrial project.

The discussions came within the framework of directives from Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, to strengthen communication with the business community, speed up services, and simplify procedures to enhance confidence in Egypt’s investment climate.

Spanning 190,000 square meters, the project is designed to raise the concentration of low-grade phosphate ore, ranging from 18% to 24%, to produce around 3 million tons annually of high-grade phosphate with concentrations of 32% to 34%.

The output is expected to support both local and international demand for high-quality phosphate fertilizers.

Movingfert has already completed construction of the first production line, clearing the way for operations to begin in the project’s initial phase this year.

The first phase will have a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year, with about 80% of output earmarked for export.

El-Gawasky highlighted that the project’s location inside the Qift free zone gives it a strong competitive edge, as it lies at the center of Egypt’s phosphate mining areas and is directly connected to Safaga Port.

He said this positioning will help cut production and transportation costs while facilitating export operations.

He also noted that the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) is coordinating with relevant government bodies to secure the project’s requirements for utilities, water, and energy.

This coordination is part of a broader effort to build an integrated system that improves the efficiency of the phosphate and fertilizer industries and strengthens the agricultural sector, particularly as land reclamation projects expand.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).