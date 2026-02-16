The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced five new projects to support small- and medium-sized business development and job creation in Egypt and other parts of Africa, focusing on climate finance, healthcare, and food security, as per an emailed press release.

Building on its partnership with Banque Misr, the IFC is launching a new initiative to expand green finance in Egypt, backed by a $150 million investment.

The project will support investments in energy efficiency, sustainable transport, green buildings, and renewable energy, while widening access to finance for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative includes an allocation of 20% of lending to women-owned businesses.

The IFC is also working with the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) on an advisory program to strengthen data governance and climate reporting under the Egypt30by30 program.

The initiative will enable the bank to identify and track the impact of green transactions, increase its exposure to climate-related projects, and support Egypt’s transition to a green economy.

Additionally, the IFC has partnered with GlobalCorp Group, one of Egypt’s non-banking financial institution platforms, to expand access to leasing and factoring for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those operating in vulnerable communities.

Supported by a $30 million dual-currency investment, the project includes the IFC’s first local-currency securitization in Egypt and the country’s first development finance institution investment in a leasing securitization.

In healthcare, the IFC has signed a partnership with GMED Holding and its subsidiaries EGMED to support access to medical products and equipment across Egypt and East Africa.

Backed by a $15 million investment, the initiative focuses on increasing production capacity and providing training for medical staff on medical technologies.

The fifth project is a partnership with Breadfast, a Cairo-based consumer supply-chain technology platform, to support business expansion and employment across logistics, manufacturing, technology, and customer service.

Supported by a $13 million investment, the initiative focuses on distribution infrastructure for food supply and improving market access for small and medium-sized enterprises in the retail sector.

The agreements were signed during a visit to Egypt by IFC Vice President for Africa Ethiopis Tafara, on the sidelines of the “Innovating for Resilience: Financing for a Sustainable Future” forum.

Since beginning operations in Egypt, the IFC has invested and mobilized nearly $10 billion in development projects and has an advisory portfolio of $27 million in the country.

Its work supports Egypt’s efforts to expand access to finance, increase climate-related investments, strengthen industrial competitiveness, improve infrastructure, and support services such as healthcare, alongside initiatives related to gender inclusion and digital innovation.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).