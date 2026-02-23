Ondo State Government on Friday said its forthcoming investment summit is strategically designed to unlock economic growth, create employment opportunities, and significantly boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Summy Smart-Francis, who disclosed this while speaking during a press conference to herald the summit, said the Ondo State Investment Summit 2026 will serve as a major platform to attract both local and international investors into critical sectors of the state’s economy.

According to him, the summit will facilitate the signing of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including agreements on a proposed deep seaport and a fertilizer production plant, projects expected to stimulate industrialisation and expand employment opportunities.

Smart-Francis explained that the initiative aligns with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s vision to transform Ondo from a civil service-dependent state into a thriving industrial hub.

The summit, themed “The New Order: Forging A Pathway To Prosperity,” will be held on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome).

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Mr Emmanuel Omomowo, said the state is opening up investment opportunities in agriculture, blue economy, bitumen, solid minerals, and silicon sand.

He disclosed that the government has secured licences for solid minerals and put in place investor-friendly incentives, including the provision of land for agricultural projects, to ensure the seamless take-off of businesses.

He highlighted all the comparative advantages of the state, disclosing that the state government has secured the licences for all the solid minerals available in the state for easy operation by investors.

According to him, an adequate expanse of land needed by investors, including those investing in agriculture, would be provided free of charge by the state government.

A member of the summit committee, Mr. Razaq Obe, assured that the government would engage investors promptly after the summit, with follow-up contact within 48 hours for those who indicate interest.

He said, “Ondo State is a natural hub for business, putting into consideration the location of the state, which has a boundary with five states and the longest coastline.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wants to explore these advantages to turn the state from a civil service state to an industrial hub.

“He wants the state to expand its agricultural value chains with a view to generating job opportunities and enhancing economic growth.

“The tax reform of Ondo State is investor-friendly, so investors would see the Ondo State economy as the best destination to invest in.”

The Commissioner for Community Development and Regional Integration, Mr. Wale Akinlosotu, added that the summit will also mobilise Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in the state’s economic development.

He expressed optimism that the summit will strengthen Ondo’s economic base, deepen value chains, and position the state as a prime investment destination in Nigeria.

