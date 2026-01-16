Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, has released its Job Market Trends Report for December 2025, including the Pnet Job Guide for the year ahead. The analysis highlights fierce competition for jobs with low barriers to entry in terms of experience and qualifications as well as healthy demand for skills in sectors such as Healthcare, Finance and Information Technology.

Pnet analysed thousands of job listings across the South African recruitment market over the past year. The focus was on identifying consistent, sustainable demand across roles that offer lasting employment opportunities within the local job market rather than considering short-term or speculative trends. The findings highlight strong and ongoing hiring activity across 12 key job sectors.

The results show high levels of competition and low availability for jobs that require lower levels of experience and education, especially affecting certain roles in Administration, Manufacturing, Logistics, Sales and Finance. Conversely, demand for many specialist roles in Engineering, Finance and Information Technology appears set to continue outpacing availability of skills for the foreseeable future.

“As we step into 2026, many South Africans are looking ahead with cautious optimism, hoping for better opportunities, more stability and roles that offer real growth and reliable income,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Our data highlights where the opportunities lie for graduates and first-time jobseekers beginning their careers as well as for more experienced professionals who may be considering a career shift or a new role.”

The table below assesses some common job roles by the typical experience and educational level they require as well as the availability of jobs and the level of competition for each new role that opens. For a more comprehensive view, the Job Market Trends Report provides an extended list of job roles, which can be accessed here.

Sector and job role Availability Competition Experience required Educational level Admin, office & support: Call centre operator Low High Low Low Admin, office & support: Human resources High High Medium High Architecture & engineering: Civil / Structural Engineering High Low Medium High Architecture & engineering: Electrical engineering Medium Low Medium High Building & construction: Building project management High High Medium High Building & construction: Electrician Medium High Medium Medium Business & High High Medium Medium management: Team leader & supervisor Business & High High Medium High management: Middle / department management Finance: Cost & management accounting High Medium Medium High Finance: Payroll & wages High High Low Medium Information technology: Systems / network administration High High Low Medium Information technology: Software development High Low Medium High Information technology: Technical / business architecture Medium Low Medium High Manufacturing: Artisan Medium High Low High Manufacturing: Quality control High High Low High Marketing: Brand management Low High Medium High Marketing: Product management Medium Medium Low High Medical & health: Nursing / professional care giving High Low Low High Medical & health: Pharmacist High Low Low High Maintenance & repair: Electrical & electronic equipment installation / repair Medium High Low Medium Sales: Account management High High Low Medium Sales: Representative / sales consulting High High Low Low Warehousing & logistics: Warehouse operations High High Low Medium

Says Bates: “The data highlights intense competition across many operational and white collar roles, creating pressure for candidates to differentiate themselves even in roles where educational and experience requirements are lower. In this crowded job market, recruiters are searching for candidates based on skills, experience, and profile completeness.

“In 2026, success in the job market will depend not only on demand, but on how effectively candidates position themselves within it. A well-maintained job profile with up-to-date work history, clearly listed skills and visibility enabled for recruiters will significantly improve a jobseeker’s chances of being discovered for relevant roles and their ability to negotiate the best possible offers.”



