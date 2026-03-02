PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 69.69 billion rand ($4.38 billion) in January, National Treasury data showed on Friday.
($1 = 15.9183 rand)
South Africa records 69.69 billion rand budget deficit in January
