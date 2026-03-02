The R100m Wits–South Africa Hydrogen Localisation Initiative (Wits-SAHLI) — an initiative between Air Liquide South Africa, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) and the Localisation Support Fund (LSF) — is set to boost South Africa’s hydrogen expertise and research capacity, further advancing the country’s just energy transition towards a low-carbon hydrogen economy.

Wits-SAHLI will establish a modular pilot hydrogen plant on Wits University’s West Campus.

This "living laboratory" is designed to support applied research and teaching, on-campus testing of hydrogen applications and provide a de-risked entry point for industry partners to explore hydrogen solutions.

The facility utilises a 110kW electrolyser to convert water and renewable electricity into low-carbon hydrogen.

With a storage capacity of 200kg, the plant can later reconvert this stored hydrogen into clean power, delivering a total electrical output of up to 200kW during peak operation.

This project is a direct response to the national call for re-industrialisation and serves as a platform for collaboration beyond the university, supporting South Africa’s broader hydrogen ambitions.

Wits-SAHLI is scheduled to be operational by 2028 and forms part of Air Liquide’s multi-year investment programme supporting the decarbonisation of South Africa.

