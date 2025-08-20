Seoul – H E Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, met in Seoul with His Excellency Lee Ho–hyun, Second Assistant Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, and Kang Kyung-sung, CEO of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and advance the third round of green hydrogen projects.

The meetings reflect Oman’s commitment to positioning itself as a leading regional hub for green hydrogen production, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy and enhancing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global energy markets. These efforts are aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The discussions were also attended by H E Zakaria bin Hamad al Saadi, Ambassador of Oman to South Korea, and Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saeed al Shaikhani, General Manager of Hydrogen Oman Company (Hydrom).

