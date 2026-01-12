Cairo – Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (ABK-Egypt) and Mastercard collaborated to unlock a new phase of advanced consumer, commercial, and digital payment solutions, according to a press release.

The partnership anchors Mastercard’s position as ABK-Egypt’s trusted advisor while advancing the bank’s digital solution offering for cardholders in Egypt.

The company will provide ABK-Egypt with advanced digital solutions that simplify payment processes and improve security, enabling consumers and businesses to transact seamlessly.

Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt, commented: “This collaboration allows ABK-Egypt to expand its range of services to meet the diverse needs of various segments, offer innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and secure banking experience, and support Egypt’s vision of transitioning to a cashless society.”

Iman El Essawy, Head of Retail Banking Division, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt, said: “Our customers will directly benefit from the new digital capabilities and value propositions that this collaboration with Mastercard brings, ensuring a secure and convenient banking experience to our customers and reinforcing the Bank’s position in a highly competitive market.”

ABK-Egypt and Mastercard are committed to boosting innovation and driving financial inclusion across Egypt, highlighting how key collaborations can create a truly inclusive ecosystem where everyone thrives.

