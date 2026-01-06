MUSCAT - Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co SAOG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydronova LLC to cooperate in the development and deployment of hydrogen-based solutions and technologies, marking a new step in the company’s transition towards a more diversified and sustainable energy portfolio.

The agreement focuses on the use of hydrogen injection technology as a maintenance and efficiency solution for trucks and heavy equipment — an area with high fuel consumption and emissions intensity. The technologies will be implemented in multiple phases, either through Al Maha’s service station network or under alternative operational models, depending on project requirements and performance outcomes.

Under the MoU, the scope of cooperation includes both maintenance solutions and refuelling-related technologies, aimed at improving operational efficiency while supporting the gradual shift towards cleaner energy use in the transport and logistics sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng Hamed bin Salim al Maghdari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing, said the collaboration reflects the company’s long-term strategic direction.

“This collaboration represents one of the company’s strategic future projects, reflecting Al Maha’s direction towards diversifying its business and transitioning from reliance on liquid fuels to becoming an integrated energy company”, he said.

“This aligns with our long-term vision to keep pace with transformations, innovation and developments in the energy sector”.

Unlike large-scale hydrogen production projects, the initiative targets near-term operational improvements by enhancing engine performance and reducing fuel consumption. Hydrogen injection technology works by improving combustion efficiency in conventional engines, offering measurable gains without requiring a full transition away from existing fuel systems.

From Hydronova’s perspective, the partnership is positioned as a practical pathway towards decarbonisation. In an interview with Observer, Ali al Makhmari, Chief Operating Officer of Hydronova, said the technology can significantly reduce fuel use in heavy-duty applications.

“Our cooperation with Al Maha focuses on reducing hydrocarbon consumption in transport and heavy equipment, with fuel savings of around 20 to 30 per cent, while also lowering emissions”, he said.

Initial phases of the project will involve pilot deployments at selected locations, allowing both parties to assess technical performance, cost efficiency and customer uptake before expanding the programme. The phased approach also enables flexibility in investment and operational models as the technology matures.

The MoU supports broader national objectives under Oman Vision 2040 and the net-zero ambitions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors such as transport and logistics. For Al Maha, the agreement represents a move beyond conventional fuel retailing towards value-added energy solutions that combine efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

As hydrogen-based technologies gain traction globally, the partnership positions Al Maha to play an early role in applying these solutions at a commercial and operational level within Oman, while building experience that could support future expansion into alternative energy services.

