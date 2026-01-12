The State Budget 2026 has allocated around RO 400 million to carry out the following economic transformation projects, including in the area of digitalisation.

The projects under the Digital Transformation include the Second phase of the Unified Government Services Portal project (gov.om), Zero Visit Initiative for Integrated Digital Services, Manjam Labs for streamlining Government Digital Innovation Initiativegovernment services, Initiative to enhance the relationship with the digital beneficiary, E-Participation Platform, National Integration Platform, Government Digital Leadership Program (Irtiqa), Initiative for shared national digital platforms, including the ongoing implementation of the Government Financial Management Information System "Maliyah".Implementation of the Unified Municipal System for electronic municipal service, implementation of the “Takamul” government projects, procurement, and tenders management system, implementation of the Educational and Administrative Services System, ongoing development of the E-Learning System, and Digital Repository, development of the professional skills system & HR & salaries system (Mawred), implementation of Phase I of the National Digital Health Strategy, implementation of the Digital Agriculture and E-Agricultural Census Project and ongoing implementation of Phase II of the Urban and Spatial Data Platforms/Geo Oman Project.

To accelerate the Government Digital Transformation Programme and to enhance the effectiveness of public services delivered through the Unified Government Services Portal, the Council of Ministers underscored the need for continued collaboration and integrated roles among all government units.

The goal is to establish the Portal as the central gateway for government services, while leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to develop innovative digital offerings that meet user expectations and ensure satisfaction.

