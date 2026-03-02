MUSCAT: Since its launch in 2022, the 'Nidaa' mobile application has significantly strengthened emergency response services across Oman. Introduced by the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA), the platform provides citizens and residents with a fast, reliable and accessible way to report emergencies and request urgent assistance.

Aligned with Oman’s digital transformation strategy, the app allows users to trigger an emergency alert instantly through a single-tap SOS feature. Once activated, the system transmits precise location data directly to the Authority’s Operations Centre, enabling emergency teams to respond quickly and accurately.

The silent SOS function is particularly crucial for individuals who are unable to speak during emergencies or for those with hearing impairments, offering an effective alternative to traditional phone calls.

By integrating geolocation technology with real-time communication systems, the application helps reduce response times and improve operational efficiency.

Over the past three years, Nidaa has facilitated the reporting of a wide range of incidents, including traffic accidents, injuries, missing persons cases, fires, structural collapses and drowning emergencies. Officials note that consolidating emergency reporting into a unified digital platform has enhanced coordination and streamlined communication between the public and response teams.

The Nidaa app

Beyond emergency alerts, the app offers electronic services for institutions and the wider community. These include submitting and updating evacuation plans, requesting approvals for emergency drills, and arranging site safety services for government and private entities — measures that contribute to stronger preparedness and compliance with safety standards.

Recognising Oman’s vibrant outdoor culture, the application also features a trip registration service for desert, marine and mountain excursions. Users can log trip details and participant information in advance, helping authorities respond swiftly should an emergency arise in remote areas.

An integrated interactive map further enables users to locate the nearest CDAA centre or healthcare facility, strengthening public awareness during urgent situations.

Highlighting its real-world impact, Capt Ibrahim bin Marhoon al Hinai, Assistant Officer at the Emergency Management Centre, confirmed that the app has contributed to saving numerous lives. He cited a recent case in which a woman experiencing an epileptic episode sent an alert through the app, allowing responders to reach her promptly using the transmitted coordinates and provide immediate medical care.

Officials emphasise that such cases demonstrate the critical role of digital solutions in situations where verbal communication may not be possible.

The CDAA continues to encourage responsible use of the platform, urging the public to activate emergency features only in genuine situations to ensure operational resources remain available when truly needed.

Three years after its introduction, the Nidaa app stands as a practical example of how digital innovation can reinforce public safety. By combining smart technology with on-ground response capabilities, Oman continues to enhance resilience and protect lives — proving that, with a single tap, help is closer than ever.

