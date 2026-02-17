Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority, in its annual media event on Tuesday, said that the trials for the Starlink service are aimed at providing services in rural areas, and have been witnessing good demand, especially from institutions such as schools.

50 government schools now have access to high-speed internet service via Starlink satellites to improve the quality of digital services.

TRA said mobile communications subscriptions in the Sultanate of Oman have risen by 7 percent over the past five years to reach 6.42 million subscriptions, and in the Internet of Things (IOT) by 358 percent to reach 1.632 million subscriptions, and in fixed broadband by 14 percent, and in fifth-generation stations by 189 percent.

The coverage rate of residential units with high-speed fixed broadband services by the end of 2025 is 67 percent.

Total revenues of the telecommunications sector in 2025 are estimated at approximately RO961 million, with an increase of 25 percent, and revenues of 87 licensed companies in the postal services sector rise by 81 percent to reach RO29.5 million, while the Omanisation rate in the telecommunications sector is 94 percent and in the postal services sector is 73 percent.

The Authority: The number of projects launched under the "Nafath" initiative in the telecommunications and postal sectors until 2025 amounts to 843 projects valued at 29.2 million Omani rials, of which 1.8 million Omani rials is the value of purchase orders awarded to small and medium enterprises held by entrepreneurship cardholders, and the number of violations against companies in both sectors amounts to approximately 183 violations with total fines estimated at one million and 42 thousand Omani rials.

TRA is currently focusing on providing the necessary infrastructure to receive AI and attract investments while maintaining user privacy and official data.

