McDermott International is set to secure multiple offshore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), with a combined value estimated at up to $1.5 billion.

These awards are linked to ADNOC’s ongoing offshore oil and gas expansion programme and reinforce McDermott’s strong positioning in the Middle East offshore EPC market.

The potential contract wins align with ADNOC’s long-term capital investment strategy. In November, ADNOC announced plans to invest up to US$150 billion over five years, underscoring its commitment to expanding production capacity, enhancing asset reliability, and maximising the value of its hydrocarbon resources. Offshore developments form a critical pillar of this strategy, particularly as ADNOC accelerates field development to meet rising global energy demand.

McDermott’s anticipated role reflects its established track record in executing large-scale offshore projects for national oil companies in the region.

Under the leadership of chief executive Michael McKelvy, the US-based contractor has focused on disciplined project execution, cost control, and leveraging its offshore fabrication and installation capabilities. These strengths have positioned the company as a preferred EPC partner for complex offshore developments.

