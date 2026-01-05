Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydronova, aiming to cooperate in the development and operation of innovative hydrogen-based solutions and technologies.

This collaboration will particularly focus on maintenance solutions utilising hydrogen injection technology for trucks and heavy equipment.

Under the terms of the MoU, the agreed technologies will be implemented in multiple phases, either through Al Maha’s service stations or via other operational models.

The scope will include maintenance solutions and refueling technologies, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and supporting the transition toward more sustainable energy solutions.

Hamed Al Maghdari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing, stated: “This collaboration represents one of the company’s strategic future projects, reflecting Al Maha’s direction toward diversifying its business and transitioning from reliance on liquid fuels to becoming an integrated energy company. This aligns with our long-term vision to keep pace with transformations, innovation, and developments in the energy sector.”

