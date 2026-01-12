UAE-based BNW Developments has announced that it as awarded a contract worth AED1 billion ($272 million) to CREC4, a subsidiary of top global infrastructure group China Railway Group, for its prime development in Dubai.

As BNW Developments advances its AED 32+ billion gross development value (GDV) pipeline, the partnership with CREC4 represents one of several global construction alliances being activated.

These strategic collaborations are aimed at supporting the company’s next phase of growth, strengthening execution capacity, and ensuring timely and high-quality project delivery across its expanding development portfolio.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in BNW Developments’ evolution as the company enters an execution-driven phase of growth.

Following its earlier collaboration with MAN Construction and the rapid mobilisation of on-ground execution teams, the proposed appointment of CREC4 significantly enhances BNW’s delivery capabilities.

The partnership brings global engineering expertise, robust governance frameworks, and strict adherence to international construction standards.

