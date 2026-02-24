ABU DHABI - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Baku City Executive Power have signed a Twin City Agreement to deepen cooperation across urban planning, mobility, public transport and green infrastructure initiatives.

The partnership was signed during an official trip to Baku by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, and Eldar Azizov, Head of Baku City Executive Power, building on a shared vision announced during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The agreement sets out a commitment by both sides to enhance quality of life and advance sustainability-led urban development.

The signing followed high-level engagements with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the AYNA Transport Authority, as well as technical site visits to key infrastructure projects in the capital. Together, they showcased the city’s rapid progress in delivering an ambitious, data-driven mobility transformation programme.

Under the Twin City framework, both cities will collaborate on mobility transformation, digital twin and traffic operations, and other aspects of urban planning. It also encourages participation in exhibitions and events, benchmark studies between relevant institutions, and knowledge exchange in various aspects of city management.

The accord establishes clear governance mechanisms with shared key performance indicators, enabling each city to track progress and scale successful initiatives across their respective urban environments.

Commenting on the successful visit, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said, “It was a pleasure to visit Baku and reaffirm the strong ties the UAE has with Azerbaijan. This partnership reflects the close friendship between our countries and our shared vision for shaping liveable, future-ready cities. Through this agreement, we will leverage collective expertise to drive meaningful long-term progress. In similar global partnerships, we have demonstrated that collaboration accelerates innovation and enhances quality of life.”

During a detailed technical walkthrough of the ‘28 May’ transport hub, named in honour of the country’s Independence Day, the DMT delegation was given the opportunity to examine passenger flows, wayfinding, and universal accessibility.

Furthermore, the group assessed White City, a flagship project within Baku's Master Plan 2040, to understand how land-use policy and redevelopment align with mobility infrastructure.

Officials also toured Baku's UNESCO World Heritage Old City to explore best practices in preserving urban environments and pedestrian prioritisation.

Abu Dhabi has established other strategic alliances with Shenzhen, where a twinning agreement was signed in January 2024, and Brisbane, where a Sister City relationship has been in place for more than 15 years. These enduring connections demonstrate the Emirate’s ongoing commitment to working with world-class municipalities and city authorities to implement pioneering approaches to elevating liveability standards.

The twinning relationship builds on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA) and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, announced during President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Abu Dhabi in February this year.

The UAE accounts for 50 percent of Azerbaijan's trade with the GCC, with the CEPA agreement expected to contribute $680 million to the nation’s GDP and $300 million to the Azerbaijani economy by 2031.