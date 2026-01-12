Plus500 reported annual revenue and core ‍profit ‍ahead of market expectations on ​Monday, as the trading platform operator scales its ⁠business via partnerships and global deals.

The Israel-based ⁠fintech broker has ‌been aggressively expanding into the lucrative U.S. futures market, while ⁠also entering the surging prediction market space via a partnership with FanDuel announced in December.

"We anticipate yet another ⁠good year to come ​in 2026," said Panmure Liberum analyst Rae Maile, suggesting ‍the company's new partnerships and regulatory licenses will ​enable it to reap further benefits in 2026.

Plus500 reported revenue of about $792 million and core profit of about $348 million for the financial year ended December 31 in a trading statement.

Analysts expect revenues of $757.7 million and core profit of $345.8 million in fiscal ⁠year 2025, on ‌average, according to a Plus500-compiled poll.

The company will publish its preliminary results ‌for fiscal ⁠year 2025 in February.

