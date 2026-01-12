PHOTO
Plus500 reported annual revenue and core profit ahead of market expectations on Monday, as the trading platform operator scales its business via partnerships and global deals.
The Israel-based fintech broker has been aggressively expanding into the lucrative U.S. futures market, while also entering the surging prediction market space via a partnership with FanDuel announced in December.
"We anticipate yet another good year to come in 2026," said Panmure Liberum analyst Rae Maile, suggesting the company's new partnerships and regulatory licenses will enable it to reap further benefits in 2026.
Plus500 reported revenue of about $792 million and core profit of about $348 million for the financial year ended December 31 in a trading statement.
Analysts expect revenues of $757.7 million and core profit of $345.8 million in fiscal year 2025, on average, according to a Plus500-compiled poll.
The company will publish its preliminary results for fiscal year 2025 in February.
