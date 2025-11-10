Bahrain - DeFi Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed financial technology company, is positioning Bahrain at the forefront of the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) decentralised finance boom.

The firm, which bridges traditional capital markets and the decentralised economy, aims to introduce its world-leading product suite, leveraging Bahrain’s progressive crypto regulation.

Speaking to the GDN, DeFi Technologies president Andrew Forson confirmed the kingdom’s early regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins makes it a prime target. DeFi Technologies is keen to introduce its portfolio of 100 exchange traded products (ETPs). Through its subsidiary, Sovereign Financial Liquidity Solutions (SovFi), the firm also plans to offer innovative solutions to drive liquidity to sovereign debt and equities markets.

Mr Forson stressed that they can provide the full range of liquidity solutions for digital assets, debt, and equity across all modalities, accelerating the adoption of tokenised instruments.

He detailed three core products designed to immediately enhance Bahrain’s capital markets. First is the flagship Valour Digital Asset Underlying ETPs, offering more than 100 ETPs listed on eight global exchanges. Mr Forson sees this as an opportunity for Bahrain to “leapfrog the competition” through cross-listing the entire portfolio, ensuring the Bahrain Bourse becomes a regional leader with regulated access to digital assets.

Second, SovFi BYCA Bonds would wrap Bahrain sovereign debt into structured instruments featuring a new capacity for capital appreciation. Listing these instruments on international exchanges would directly drive foreign capital flows to Bahrain. Similarly, the SovFi FDIB Equity ETP would package selected Bahrain equities into structured instruments for international listing.

Addressing concerns about the financial sector, Mr Forson asserted that “Banks will always exist,” provided they are adaptable and view digital assets as an opportunity, not a threat. He envisions the future of Bahraini banking as one offering seamless access to traditional and tokenised instruments, safely custodied or on-ramped via regulated financial institutions.

For the wider GCC and Mena region, Mr Forson confirmed the core Valour ETP offering will be identical to the products listed on major global exchanges like the London Stock Exchange and SIX Exchange Switzerland.

Additionally, they will deploy their SovMetriX framework, a digital asset and exchange scoring mechanism that provides institutional investors with an objective overview of the value and risk profile across all digital asset classes.

Mr Forson concluded that their regional focus is on providing smooth regulated pathways to enhance capital flows while ensuring institutions have access to the highest quality, safest investment products globally.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).