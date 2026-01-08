UAE – AI-powered cloud optimization MilkStraw has raised $2 million in seed funding in a round led by VentureSouq, with participation from Ibtikar Fund and M Capital.

The funding will accelerate product expansion and operational scaling, with upcoming features including The Feed, Right Sizing, and an AI-driven conversational interface for managing cloud infrastructure.

It plans to deepen its footprint across the MENA region and expand into additional markets, according to a press release.

Following a $600,000 pre-seed funding, MilkStraw AI completed the transaction in approximately 45 days, a milestone that reflects both investor confidence and execution speed.

The company’s customer base includes Thndr, Maqsam, Ziina, Beyond Limits, and Zero, highlighting strong product-market fit across fintech, SaaS, and technology-driven businesses.

MilkStraw AI is positioning itself as a core infrastructure layer, enabling startups to focus on building products rather than managing inefficient cloud spend.

