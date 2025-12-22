RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025, prepared by Oxford Insights. The index is one of the world’s leading benchmarks relied upon for decision-making and regulatory planning in artificial intelligence.

The ranking reflects the Kingdom’s continued rapid progress in adopting and developing AI applications at the governmental level in a sustainable manner.

The index assesses governments' ability to adopt and leverage AI in public policy and government services, evaluating 195 governments worldwide based on criteria related to governance, infrastructure, and institutional readiness.

The result underscores the maturity of Saudi Arabia's national AI experience and its growing role in promoting the responsible and effective use of advanced technologies to enhance quality of life, improve government service efficiency, and advance the objectives of Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia also ranked seventh globally in the governance pillar and ninth worldwide in public-sector adoption, highlighting balanced progress across both the regulatory and applied aspects of AI within government.

The achievement comes amid sustained support for the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) from Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of SDAIA’s Board of Directors Mohammed bin Salman.

This backing enables SDAIA to advance data and AI, providing data-related capabilities and foresight, and strengthening them through continued innovation in AI, positioning the Kingdom as a leader among data- and AI-driven economies.

The report highlights Saudi Arabia’s outstanding performance in several core pillars. This includes AI infrastructure supported by leading national platforms, such as HUMAIN, which helps enhance computing capabilities and develop AI models.

The Kingdom has also made strides in AI governance, adoption of smart technologies in the public sector, shaping national policies, accelerating AI system development and spread, and maintaining flexibility in embracing modern technological solutions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).