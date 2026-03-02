Amazon cloud unit's data centers in Bahrain ​and ⁠the United Arab Emirates were facing connectivity ‌issues on Monday, the company said, amid retaliatory ​Iranian strikes in the region in response ​to U.S. and Israeli ​strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian strikes have hit airports, ports, ⁠and residential areas across the wider Gulf.

One of the cloud unit AWS' zones in the UAE was still without power ​on ‌Monday, after the ⁠company said ⁠that "objects" struck the data center and created sparks ​and fire.

Amazon reported some ‌recovery in the UAE ⁠but recommended that customers use alternate regions as it investigates "additional connectivity issues and error rates."

The company did not confirm or deny, when asked earlier, whether the UAE data center incident was connected to the Iranian strikes.

Amazon did ‌not provide a reason for the ⁠connectivity issues at its Bahrain data ​center. It also did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by ​Shubham ‌Kalia and Rajveer Singh Pardesi ⁠in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)