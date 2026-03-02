PHOTO
ISTANBUL: Turkey's central bank sold more than $5 billion in hard currency on Monday, seeking to stabilize financial markets that fell over regional war risks that could derail a rate-cutting cycle and falling inflation trend.
Istanbul's main BIST-100 stock index lost 3.8% with its main banking index tumbling 6.5%.
The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the weekend, and Iran responded by hitting targets across the region. Energy prices rose 7% as a result, sounding an alarm bell for import-heavy Turkey.
JPMorgan predicted that Turkey's central bank will no longer cut interest rates at its March 12 policy meeting, and will instead opt to pause an easing cycle that began in late 2024. It revised its policy rate forecast to 31% from 30% at year end, when it said inflation is expected to be 25% rather than 24%.
The Turkish lira slid to 43.97 against the dollar on Monday, touching an all-time low but remaining largely on a steady devaluation path observed for more than a year. Global shares slid on Monday as the conflict in the region looked set to last weeks, sending investors flocking to the relative safety of the dollar and gold. (Reporting by Can Sezer, Arda Dipova, Jonathan Spicer and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )