Germany-based Dertour and TUI Cruises have suspended or adjusted trips ​in the ⁠Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on ‌Iran and retaliatory actions which led to airspace closures and ​significant travel disruptions, the companies said.

Dertour announced the cancellation of ​all trips to ​the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Kuwait through March ⁠5, citing urgent travel warnings issued by Germany's Foreign Office.

The number of Dertour customers which remained stranded in the region due to closed airspace is in ​the "low ‌four-digit", it said. ⁠Crisis response ⁠teams are arranging extended stays and alternative accommodations, the tour operator ​added.

TUI Cruises said on Sunday ‌its ships Mein Schiff 4 ⁠and Mein Schiff 5, which are currently in the Middle East region, are operating as normally as possible with around 5,000 guests safe and cared for. The company has cancelled several cruises set to begin between February 28 and March 5 and is working closely with airlines and authorities ‌to organise reliable return arrangements.

Both firms are offering ⁠affected customers options to re-book trips for ​free or claim full refunds. Dertour also reported impacts on passengers transiting through Middle Eastern hubs, saying ​it is ‌working to secure alternative flights or issue ⁠refunds when necessary.

