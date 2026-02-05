Applus+ in the UAE has announced that its Marine business unit has become a member of the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA).

This marks a step forward in aligning Applus+ operations with recognised standards for safety, quality, and technical excellence in the marine and offshore industry.

IMCA is a trade association representing offshore, marine, and underwater engineering companies worldwide.

By joining IMCA, Applus+ gains access to a wealth of resources, best practices, and technical guidance that will enhance their ability to deliver safe and efficient marine services across the Middle East and Africa region.

Membership also allows Applus+ to:

Participate in IMCA committees and working groups, influencing industry standards.

Access technical documentation and training resources to support competence development.

Demonstrate commitment to international safety and environmental sustainability benchmarks.

