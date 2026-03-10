The Maritime Securities Center (MSC) of Oman issued an alert toall seagoers, especially those heading to areas far from Omani shores, of the necessity not to rely entirely on the Global Positioning System (GPS) while navigating.

MSC said there is a possibility of them being subject to interference, signal weakness, or temporary loss.

MSC advised not to venture far distances from the coast without the availability of alternative navigation means, and it is deemed essential to carry a traditional navigational compass and use it when needed.

