PHOTO
Shipping company MSC said on Thursday it would implement an emergency fuel surcharge to all cargo from Northern Europe (including UK and Scanbaltic) to the Red Sea and East Africa, effective March 16.
MSC will impose $40 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from Northern Europe (including UK) to Red Sea for dry containers, and $60 per TEU for refrigerated containers.
Dry containers from Northern Europe (including UK) to East Africa would be charged $65 per TEU, while refrigerated containers would be charged $100 per TEU, the world's largest carrier of ocean container cargo said.
MSC will also impose $50 per TEU from the Scanbaltic region to the Red Sea for dry containers, and $75 per TEU for refrigerated containers while the rate would $75 for dry containers per TEU and $120 for refrigerated containers per TEU from Scanbaltic region to East Africa.