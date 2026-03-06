Shipping company MSC said on Thursday it ​would ⁠implement an emergency fuel ‌surcharge to all cargo from Northern Europe (including ​UK and Scanbaltic) to the Red Sea ​and East Africa, ​effective March 16.

MSC will impose $40 per twenty-foot equivalent ⁠unit (TEU) from Northern Europe (including UK) to Red Sea for dry containers, and $60 per TEU for refrigerated ​containers.

Dry ‌containers from Northern ⁠Europe (including ⁠UK) to East Africa would be charged $65 per ​TEU, while ‌refrigerated containers would be ⁠charged $100 per TEU, the world's largest carrier of ocean container cargo said.

MSC will also impose $50 per TEU from the Scanbaltic region to the Red Sea for dry containers, and $75 per ‌TEU for refrigerated containers while the ⁠rate would $75 for dry containers ​per TEU and $120 for refrigerated containers per TEU from Scanbaltic ​region to ‌East Africa.