Lesha Bank, formerly known as Qatar First Bank, said on Friday it would acquire Guernsey-based aircraft lessor Amedeo Air Four Plus in an all-cash deal, implying an enterprise value of 751 million pounds ($1 billion).
* AA4+ shareholders will receive 73 pence per share, valuing the equity at about 190 million pounds, representing a nearly 33% premium to its March 5 closing price.
* The deal comes at a time when the airline and tourism industries are scrambling to manage disruption from the escalating U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran.
* Lesha Bank, with a market value of about QAR 1.9 billion ($521.1 million), operates a global aviation leasing and investment platform through Lesha Aviation Capital.
* AA4+, which leases wide-body aircraft to Emirates and Thai Airways, owns a fleet of 12 such jets from Airbus and Boeing
* The deal aligns with Lesha Aviation Capital's strategy of growing a diversified fleet and investing in new-technology aircraft, with the boards of all parties agreeing to the terms of a recommended all-cash deal.
($1 = 0.7481 pounds) ($1 = 3.6465 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)