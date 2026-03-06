Lesha Bank, formerly known as Qatar First Bank, said ​on Friday ⁠it would acquire Guernsey-based aircraft lessor ‌Amedeo Air Four Plus in an all-cash deal, implying ​an enterprise value of 751 million pounds ($1 billion).

* AA4+ shareholders ​will receive 73 ​pence per share, valuing the equity at about 190 million pounds, representing ⁠a nearly 33% premium to its March 5 closing price.

* The deal comes at a time when the airline and tourism industries ​are ‌scrambling to manage ⁠disruption ⁠from the escalating U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran.

* Lesha ​Bank, with a market ‌value of about QAR ⁠1.9 billion ($521.1 million), operates a global aviation leasing and investment platform through Lesha Aviation Capital.

* AA4+, which leases wide-body aircraft to Emirates and Thai Airways, owns a fleet of 12 such jets from Airbus and Boeing

* The deal aligns with ‌Lesha Aviation Capital's strategy of growing a diversified ⁠fleet and investing in ​new-technology aircraft, with the boards of all parties agreeing to the terms of a recommended ​all-cash deal.

($1 = ‌0.7481 pounds) ($1 = 3.6465 Qatar ⁠riyals)

