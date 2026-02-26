The Egyptian Competition Authority has approved three acquisition transactions, following reviews by its Committee for Reviewing Economic Concentration Filings, as part of its mandate to oversee mergers and ensure compliance with competition law.

The committee cleared the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Smiths Detection Group Ltd by CVC Capital Partners plc. The transaction grants the private equity firm full ownership of the global detection and security screening solutions provider, in line with the authority’s framework governing economic concentrations.

In a separate decision, the authority approved the acquisition of 12,550,000 shares, representing 100% of Amlak Finance Egypt, by a consortium comprising Al Baraka Bank Egypt, Al Baraka Capital Islamic Investment and Tanfeez Real Estate Investment and Development. The deal consolidates full ownership of the mortgage finance company under the acquiring entities.

The regulator also cleared the acquisition of 100% of the shares of DSV Solutions Co Ltd by Schenker Sino Co Ltd, marking another transaction in the logistics and supply chain sector.

The approvals fall within Egypt’s pre-merger notification regime, which requires parties to notify the authority of transactions that may constitute economic concentrations. The regulator assesses the potential impact of such deals on market competition before granting clearance.

The decisions underscore continued merger and acquisition activity across financial services, logistics and security-related sectors.

