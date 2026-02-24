Saudi Arabia-owned Scopely is buying a majority stake in Loom Games, a Turkish startup behind the breakout puzzle game Pixel Flow.

The transaction is reportedly valued at $1 billion, making Loom Games a Turkish unicorn.

Scopely has confirmed signing a definitive agreement to proceed with the deal, but it did not specify the size of the stake it is acquiring.

The founders of Loom Games are expected to continue to lead the 20-person team from their office in Istanbul after the transaction.

Launched in 2025, Pixel Flow has more than 10 million players and is considered a top-20 grossing game in the US.

According to Akin Babayigit, Managing Director of Loom Games’ lead early investor, Arcadia Gaming Partners, the deal will see the startup reach "unicorn-level status."

Headquartered in the US, Scopely is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Savvy Games Group, which is entirely owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com