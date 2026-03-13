Sidara has completed the acquisition of Wood, a leader in consulting, engineering and operations for energy and materials.

The transaction marks a transformational milestone for Sidara and advances its long-term strategic ambition to expand and elevate its energy offering to clients worldwide.

Sidara values Wood’s talented people, technical capabilities and deep client relationships.

Going forward, Wood will retain its own brand and continue operating as a standalone business, while benefiting from Sidara’s global scale and long-term owner-operator mindset.

With Wood’s complementary capabilities and technical expertise — including in digital and decarbonization technologies — Sidara is positioned at the forefront of the global energy sector.

Together, the group will deliver the energy security solutions communities need today while accelerating the transition to clean energy and decarbonized infrastructure that will safeguard our communities and our planet for the future.

Sidara continues to operate through a five-pillar model, comprising:

Dar — Multidisciplinary

Wood — Energy and Materials

Perkins&Will — Design and Architecture

TYLin — Infrastructure

Currie & Brown — Project Management and Consultancy

This model enables Sidara to serve clients worldwide — from global technology and energy companies to leading hospitals, airports and governments — on some of their most complex and critical projects.

It also empowers Sidara companies to deliver value across the full lifecycle of strategic projects, from planning and design through to project management, handover and facilities management.

With Wood joining the group, Sidara’s global collaborative now brings together more than 55,000 professionals.

The combined group generates over $8.5bn in revenue across all geographies, with approximately 40 percent in North America and 20 percent in each of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Talal Shair, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sidara, commented: “Acquiring Wood is without a doubt the most ambitious venture in the history of Sidara, driving forward a long-term critical strategy of expanding and elevating our energy offering. Together with Wood, our people will be empowered to have far greater impact in two of the defining sectors of our time: energy and materials.

He added:“This partnership comes at a historic moment. Accelerating the energy transition and establishing a sustainable supply of the raw materials that will shape our future has never been more critical than it is today. By providing a solid foundation and long-term strategic backing for Wood, Sidara will be uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, industry-leading solutions for clients in these critical sectors and beyond.”

