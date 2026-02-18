Zain Bahrain is set to proceed with the acquisition of Infonas, as part of a strategy to accelerate expansion into the corporate and ICT sectors.

The listed firm said on Tuesday that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Infonas’ issued share capital.

No financial details of the deal was disclosed.

Also based in Bahrain, Infonas acts as the digital backbone for the corporates and government entities, providing connectivity infrastructure and technical services.

The buyout is not yet final. The completion of the deal is still subject to regulatory approvals, Zain said.

Zain Bahrain said it looks to move beyond traditional telecommunication services and build a diversified digital ecosystem spanning enterprise ICT, cloud, cybersecurity, fintech enablement and intelligent platforms.

