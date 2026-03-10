Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate sector secured a record-breaking AED73.2 billion ($20 billon) worth of sales in 2025 as transactions rose 55% year-on-year to reach 22,400, says leading real estate advisory and property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell.

Off-plan sales dominated the market, accounting for 71% of sales activity, supported by strategic project launches offering attractive payment plans and developer incentives, stated Cavendish Maxwell in its latest insight and analysis.

Off-plan sales jumped 68%, with 15,900 transactions, compared to 9,400 in 2024. Ready sales rose by 31%.

Around 7,000 new homes were delivered in Abu Dhabi in 2025, bringing the total supply to 315,000 units.

Some 15,900 units are slated for completion this year, history suggest that actual handovers could range from 6,500 – 9,000, it added.

Andrew Laver, Director, Cavendish Maxwell Abu Dhabi, said: "The UAE capital’s residential real estate market reached historic highs in 2025, reflecting robust buyer demand and increased investor confidence. While Abu Dhabi’s residential market enters 2026 from a position of strength, geopolitcal tension in the wider region could influence investor sentiment and capital flows."

"However, Abu Dhabi’s strong sovereign buffers and diversified economy are expected to provide meaningful insulation, hleping to sustain market confidence and stability," stated Laver.

"The strength of off-plan and ready transactions in parallel indicates a broad market base. This balance is important as it shows that growth is sustainable across both segments and is not concentrated in one," he noted.

"While sales and rental prices in Abu Dhabi are likely to rise further in the near term, the pace of growth will vary from area to area as new supply enters the market," stated the top official.

"In addition, based on previous handover trends, the number of handovers could be lower than initially projected, with a measured pace of supply expected to support pricing momentum and prevent market imbalances," he added.

Cavendish Maxwell said apartment prices were up 15.1% on average, accelerating from the 10.9% growth in 2024, backed by a broadening buyer base.

The biggest rises were at Yas Island (18%) and Al Reem Island (17%). Meanwhile, villas cost an average 12.2% more compared to 2024, with Yas Island and Saadiyat Island seeing rises of 17% and 13% respectively.

Average rents for apartments climbed 12.5% year-on-year, with wide variations between districts. Tenants at Yas Island saw a 23% hike in rents, with increases of 15% at Al Reef and Al Reem Island.

There was a more modest increase of 10% at Al Raha Beach. Villa rents rose 5.5% on average, but, like apartments, saw significant differences depending on location. Villa rents climbed by nearly 10% at Al Reef, but just 1% at Saadiyat Island.

Two thirds (66%) of sales transactions in 2025 were for apartments, fuelled by robust developer activity in the apartment sector, which accounted for the majority of new launches, said the report.

Apartments accounted for 14,800 deals – up 58% on 2024 – with off-plan leading the growth with 10,100 sales. The ready apartment market also strengthened, growing nearly 36% to 4,700 transactions.

Villas and townhouses also showed strong momentum, with sales volumes up by almost 50% compared to the previous year. Around 7,600 units were purchased, marking a robust recovery after a slowdown in 2024, stated Cavendish Maxwell.

Again, off-plan led the rebound, climbing 63% to reach 5,800 deals, while the ready market grew by 19% with 1,800 deals, it added.

