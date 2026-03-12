UAE-headquartered developer Arada announced on Thursday that it has awarded two construction contracts worth a combined 2.04 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) to build 2,210 residential units across 14 apartment blocks in Sharjah’s AED 35 billion ($9.5 billion) Aljada megaproject.

Construction of the five Nesba buildings on East Boulevard and the five Safa buildings on West Boulevard will be undertaken by China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co., a subsidiary of global construction giant China Railway Group. the develper said in a press statement.

The contract for four buildings in The Gate blocks 3-6, situated across the community’s southern entrances, has been awarded to Kuwait-headquartered Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi and Sons, one of the most experienced contractors in the region.

The new awards follow the 1.55 billion UAE dirham ($422 million) main construction contract for the AED5 billion ($1.4 billion) W Residences project in Dubai Harbour, awarded to local contractor Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) in February 2026.

The Gate 3-4 is a two-building complex situated at the main entry point of East Boulevard, while The Gate 5-6, also a two-building cluster, is positioned at the West Boulevard entrance.

Both contracts will be conducted over 26 months, with all blocks scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2028, ahead of the completion of the anchor project Madar Mall.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: "These new buildings will be delivered alongside major upcoming components of Aljada, including Madar Mall and the Arada Central Business District, reinforcing our commitment to creating a transformational, lifestyle-led destination.”

The statement said construction of Aljada’s sports park is on track for completion by the end of 2026. The 400,000-square-foot landscaped complex will feature a full-size football pitch, five-a-side fields, and courts for padel, basketball, volleyball, squash and badminton, along with cycling and jogging tracks and adventure play areas for children. Raffles World Academy Aljada, currently under construction, is set to open for the 2026-2027 academic year.

In January 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Arada's sales grew 199 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 17.3 billion UAE dirhams ($4.71 billion), driven by new projects launched in Dubai and Sharjah.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

