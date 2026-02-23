UAE-based developer Arada has awarded main construction contract worth 1.55 billion UAE dirhams ($422 million) for its AED5 billion ($1.4 billion) W Residences project in Dubai Harbour to local firm Engineering Contracting Co (ECC).

APCC Piling & Marine Contracting is currently executing the AED 51 million ($14 million) contract for enabling works, including excavation and piling, for the three-tower, mixed-use waterfront project, Arada said in a press statement.

Operated by Marriott International, the 40-storey LEED Silver-certified destination will house 490 luxury branded residences, including apartments, duplexes, and rooftop penthouses and amenities located within a landscaped connecting podium, the statement added.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menoln@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.