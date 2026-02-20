The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) - the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector today announced year-end results for 2025, with the emirate's real estate market recording total real estate transactions valued at a record AED142 billion from 42,814 transactions, representing a 44% increase in value and a 52% rise in transaction volume compared to 2024 and highlighting Abu Dhabi's emergence as a trusted global hub for real estate investment and sustained market confidence.

The sector demonstrated robust diversification with AED99.4 billion generated from sales and purchases from 25,604 transactions, while mortgage activity contributed AED42.7 billion from 17,210 transactions. The balanced performance across end-users and investors reflects healthy end-user demand alongside continued confidence from financial institutions, reinforcing the maturity of Abu Dhabi’s real estate ecosystem. Furthermore, mortgage trends reinforce the growing accessibility of real estate investment of Abu Dhabi's financial infrastructure.

Foreign Direct Investment in Abu Dhabi's real estate reached AED8.2 billion in 2025, an 13% increase from 2024. This included investors from more than 100 nationalities, with significant contributions from Russia, China, the UK, US, France, and Kazakhstan, highlighting Abu Dhabi's global appeal across established and emerging markets. Investment zones captured significant international attention, with foreign investment accounting for 72% of all real estate investments and marking a substantial 65% growth in value to AED54.13 billion compared with AED32.89 billion in the previous year.

"The outcomes recorded in 2025 are not accidental they reflect a real estate market that has been deliberately shaped around trust, clarity, and long-term confidence" said Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of ADREC. "ADREC’s role has been to move the sector beyond activity and into maturity by establishing clear governance, reliable data, and a regulatory environment that protects investors while enabling sustainable growth. The scale and diversity of transactions seen this year demonstrate that Abu Dhabi has evolved into a market where capital is not only attracted, but retained through confidence in the system”

Driven by the global appeal of Abu Dhabi's real estate offerings and the effectiveness of the emirate's investor-friendly policies, the continued momentum is also reflected in the registration of 56 new real-estate development projects in 2025 and a 57.7% increase in real-estate professional licenses issued, reaching 3,566 licenced professionals during the year.

As Abu Dhabi enters 2026, the performance achieved during 2025 positions the real estate sector to continue contributing to the emirate’s broader economic objectives, highlighting its role as a key pillar of diversification and long-term investment confidence. The combination of regulatory excellence, digital innovation, and robust market fundamentals continues to attract both regional and international investors, setting the stage for continued growth in the years ahead.