AJMAN: Statistics released in the real estate report issued by the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation revealed that 242 property valuation transactions were completed during January, with a total value of AED1.06 billion.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, confirmed that the valuation activities covered commercial, residential and industrial properties. Commercial properties accounted for the largest share of the total valuation value at AED626.5 million, ahead of residential properties which reached a total value of AED329 million.

The Director-General added that the January report included personal valuation transactions, court- and institutional-related valuations, as well as valuations linked to long-term Golden Residence permits for investors. These amounted to 167 transactions, with a total value exceeding AED 303 million.