Leading Abu Dhabi developer Aldar has announced the launch of The Wilds Residences, a key project comprising six mid-rise apartment buildings nestled within The Wilds, the company’s landmark nature-driven community in Dubai.

The new development comprises 740 one- to three-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom duplexes, combining contemporary architecture inspired by natural forms with expansive open spaces.

These apartments are surrounded by native and fruit-bearing trees and integrated wildlife habitats that enhance biodiversity while providing privacy, comfort, and a tranquil living environment.

According to Aldar, the launch builds on the successful sellout of villas in the first phase, which generated AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) in sales, underscoring strong demand for wellness-led living communities.

The development is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale on March 2.

Part of its joint venture with Dubai Holding, The Wilds Residences blends thoughtfully designed homes with serene landscapes, adding further depth to The Wilds masterplan, which will immerse families and young adventurers in nature and abundant wildlife.

The Wilds Residences is organised around a meandering path at podium level, which features landscaped gardens, nature-inspired play areas, shaded trails, and themed discovery nodes, encouraging outdoor activity, social interaction, and everyday exploration. The podium also accommodates retail outlets, a nursery, a clinic, and covered parking.

Residents will get to enjoy a carefully curated selection of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, children’s splash pads, fitness and yoga areas, a residents-only gym, family lounges, hobby studios, libraries, and dedicated indoor spaces for children and teenagers.

Across the wider Wilds masterplan, residents will have full access to expansive parks and open spaces, scenic cycling and fitness trails, open lawns, and a series of nature-oriented clubhouses.

The community is anchored by a central park and the signature Nest Pavilion, a social and educational hub that will foster curiosity, connection with nature and a strong community bond. The family-centric community will be a living classroom for children with incidental play areas, interactive splash pads, and shallow streams encouraging curiosity and exploration within nature.

Residents will also benefit from retail offerings and a premium international school with outdoor learning environments located in the wider masterplan.

Strategically located within Dubai’s growth corridor - along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village - The Wilds offers convenient access to Dubai’s key destinations while providing a peaceful retreat defined by nature.

The Wilds masterplan is the first community in the UAE to achieve both LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-Star certifications, underscoring Aldar’s leadership in sustainable development and its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility.-TradeArabia News Service

