Bin Sulaiman Group - OBS, a diversified group based in Dubai, has announced that its premium development Omoria today (February 17) marks its defining moment, opening its doors at Omoria Palme Couture on Palm Jumeirah - the brand's inaugural private residence.

Introduced to the world less than a year ago, Omoria now moves from statement to presence—arriving on one of the most prestigious residential coastlines in the world.

Positioned on the Palm's West Beach, Omoria Private Residences embodies the architectural clarity and quietly uncompromising standard of living that define the brand. Every element— from material discipline to spatial proportion—has been considered to deliver a residence of calm confidence and enduring refinement.

Omoria Palme Couture signals the brand's operating philosophy made tangible: a refined residential ecosystem where architecture, service, longevity, and wellbeing work as one—not as an add-on, but as a lived standard.

Omoria was conceived in, and shaped by Dubai's globally recognised standard of excellence, drawing from Japanese hospitality and Italian design philosophies.

At its core is a simple conviction: the highest form of luxury is not spectacle, but certainty—privacy without interruption, service with performance, and environments designed to feel instinctively right. A quieter, slower, more refined way of living. This is the ultra-luxury Dubai Standard— translated into residential life.

Dr Omar BinSulaiman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group - OBS, and Co-Founder and Chairman of Omoria said: "Palm Jumeirah is a global benchmark—and an address that demands a higher standard of intent. Opening Omoria's first residence here is deliberate. Omoria is born of Dubai's DNA: discreet, precise, and deeply human. We built a residential hospitality platform where privacy is protected, longevity and wellbeing are integral, and excellence is consistent, not occasional."

In keeping with Omoria's founding philosophy, the residence introduces a layer of care shaped by longevity and wellbeing—delivered with understatement. The brand's Wellbeing Concierge supports residents through personalised lifestyle guidance and curated daily living, quietly reinforcing Omoria's belief that luxury is experienced most meaningfully at home.

Kareem Fahmy, Founder and Chairman of Innovate Living and Co-Founder and CEO of Omoria, said: "We have always developed projects with one question in mind: will this still feel correct ten years from now? Omoria carries that same discipline into how a home is lived in, not just how it is designed."

"At Omoria Palme Couture, the experience of living is tailored to the resident, the details they notice, the privacy they expect, the pace they choose, and the care that quietly supports daily life. This is not about introducing something new to Palm Jumeirah. It is a new standard of care within an address long established as a global benchmark," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

